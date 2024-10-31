

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported first half net profit to stockholders of 188.9 billion yen, a decline of 34.5% from last year. Earnings per share was 80.90 yen compared to 123.51 yen, prior year. The company said this is due to the impact of decreased income tax in fiscal 2024 with the resolution to liquidate Panasonic Liquid Crystal Display Co. through Special Liquidation and to waive PLD's debt.



For six months ended September 30, 2024, net sales were 4.25 trillion yen, up 3.2%. The company said this is due to increased sales in Lifestyle, Connect and Industry as well as the effect of currency translation, despite decreased sales in Automotive and Energy.



For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates basic earnings per share of 132.80 yen; and net sales of 8.6 trillion yen.



