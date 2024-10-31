

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales grew unexpectedly in September on non-food turnover, data released by Destatis showed on Thursday.



Retail turnover increased 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in September, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent.



Food sales decreased 0.8 percent on month, while non-food retailing grew 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales registered an expansion of 3.8 percent, which was stronger than the expected increase of 1.6 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales gained 0.6 percent from the previous month and by 3.9 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News