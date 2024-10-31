

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace in October, provisional estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose slightly to 1.2 percent in October from 1.1 percent in September. The rate was forecast to climb to 1.9 percent.



Similarly, harmonized inflation edged up to 1.5 percent, as expected, from 1.4 percent a month ago. Inflation remained below the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent.



Food prices grew at a faster rate of 0.6 percent after a 0.5 percent gain. At the same time, the annual decline in energy prices slowed to 2.0 percent from 3.3 percent.



Manufactured products prices dropped 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent decrease. Services inflation softened to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent decrease in September. The rate matched expectations.



Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3 percent after a 1.3 percent fall in the previous month. The rate was forecast to climb 0.2 percent. Final data is due on November 15.



Another data from INSEE showed that producer prices dropped for the tenth consecutive month in September. The decline in producer prices deepened to 7.0 percent from 6.3 percent in August.



Month-on-month, producer prices slid 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in August.



