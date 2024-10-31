Vistin Pharma ASA: Third quarter and YTD 2024 financial results

Oslo, Norway, 31st of October 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) today announces the financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the third quarter ended at MNOK 106 compared to MNOK 120 in Q3 2023. Sales volume in the quarter decreased compared to same quarter last year driven by lower sales volume, safety stock build and lower global Metformin prices. Revenue for first nine months of 2024 ended at MNOK 316 compared to MNOK 328 YTD last year.

Third quarter EBITDA ended at record high MNOK 29 compared to MNOK 27 in Q3 2023. EBITDA positively affected by product mix, favorable material cost prices and good cost control in quarter. EBITDA YTD of 2024 equals MNOK 77 compared to MNOK 61 YTD 2023, an increase of 26%.

The net profit ended at MNOK 16.6 for the third quarter of 2024.

All-time high production volume of 1500MT in the quarter, is reflecting good operational utilization of both production lines.

Cash dividend of NOK 0.50 per share distributed in June 2024. Additional dividend of NOK 0.50 per share to be distributed in Q4.

The third quarter conference call, which will be held today 31st of October at 8.30am (CET), will be available via webcast and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbrzzjjk

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI809b345192f14b6882c8bda7de2220b6

The conference call will be held in English.

Please find the Q3 report and presentation enclosed. The report will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.