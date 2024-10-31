

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):



Earnings: -$562 million in Q3 vs. $819 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.29 in Q3 vs. $4.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.111 billion in Q3 vs. $4.203 billion in the same period last year.



