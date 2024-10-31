

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The United States has strongly condemned North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test.



The missile, which was launched on Thursday, fell into waters off the eastern coast of North Korea after flying for 86 minutes at a height of 7,000 kilometers, media reports say.



It was reportedly the longest flight yet by any ICBM tested by Pyongyang.



NSC Spokesperson Sean Savett noted that it is a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.



While U.S. INDOPACOM has assessed it, it did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, this launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region, he said in a statement.



The United States urged all countries to condemn these violations and called on Pyongyang to stop its destabilizing actions and engage in serious dialogue.



Savett added that the U.S. national security team is closely coordinating with its allies and partners. 'The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.'



