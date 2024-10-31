

CMS Energy (CMS) reaffirmed 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.29 to $3.35 per share, and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end. The company also introduced 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.52 to $3.58 per share.



Q3 Results:



Third quarter net income to stockholders increased to $251 million from $174 million, last year. Reported earnings per share was $0.84, compared to $0.60. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.84, compared to $0.61. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter operating revenue increased to $1.74 billion from $1.67 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.88 billion in revenue.



