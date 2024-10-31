

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Drug major Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), while reporting weak third-quarter earnings, on Thursday trimmed its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings view, and narrowed sales forecast.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $7.72 and $7.77, lower than previous estimate of $7.94 and $8.04. The outlook reflects negative impact of $0.24 per share related to business development transactions with Curon Biopharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo.



Further, the company updated expected worldwide sales range to be between $63.60 billion and $64.10 billion, compared to previous estimate of $63.40 billion and $64.40 billion.



Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $7.74 per share on sales of $64.15 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its third quarter, Merck's earnings decreased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $3.157 billion or $1.24 per share, down 33 percent from $4.745 billion or $1.86 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $3.985 billion or $1.57 per share for the period, compared to $5.427 billion or $2.13 per share a year ago.



The company's sales for the quarter rose 4.4 percent to $16.657 billion from $15.962 billion last year.



