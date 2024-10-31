

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $363 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $1.629 billion, or $5.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $449 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $4.854 billion from $5.114 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $363 Mln. vs. $1.629 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $5.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.854 Bln vs. $5.114 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.30 Full year revenue guidance: $19,600 -$19,900 Mln



