

Eurozone inflation accelerated more than expected in October, the flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual growth of 2.0 percent. Inflation was forecast to rise to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent in September.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in October. The rate was seen at 2.6 percent.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices reported a faster growth of 2.9 percent and the fall in energy prices slowed to 4.6 percent from 6.1 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices moved up 0.5 percent after a 0.4 percent gain and services inflation held steady at 3.9 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in October from the previous month. Final data is due on November 19.



