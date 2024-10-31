

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Central Command says its forces killed 35 Islamic State terrorists in Syria.



Centcom said it caused the significant number of casualties as its forces carried out a series of air strikes against several known ISIS camps in Syria on Monday.



The strikes targeted multiple ISIS locations in the Syrian desert, targeting many of its senior leaders.



There are no indications of civilian casualties, according to the U.S. Central Command.



The airstrikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians, as well as U.S., allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond, it said in a press release. Centcom, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to aggressively degrade ISIS operational capabilities to ensure its enduring defeat, it added.



