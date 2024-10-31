

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 6.3 percent, unchanged from August. This was expected to rise slightly to 6.4 percent.



The number of people out of work increased 13,000 from the previous month to 10.88 million. Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 330,000.



The youth unemployment rate edged up to 14.4 percent from 14.3 percent in the previous month.



The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in September, the same as in August. The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 climbed to 14.8 percent from 14.5 percent.



