

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.211 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $1.928 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.650 billion or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $11.892 billion from $10.966 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.211 Bln. vs. $1.928 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.892 Bln vs. $10.966 Bln last year.



