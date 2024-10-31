

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) revealed a profit for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.2 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $4.4 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $116.0 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $609.1 million from $588.5 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.2 Mln. vs. $4.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $609.1 Mln vs. $588.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.04



