

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.535 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $1.422 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.564 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $7.274 billion from $6.980 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.535 Bln. vs. $1.422 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.274 Bln vs. $6.980 Bln last year.



