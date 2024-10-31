

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $101.3 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $119.9 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.088 billion from $1.079 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $101.3 Mln. vs. $119.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.088 Bln vs. $1.079 Bln last year.



