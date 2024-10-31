

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.263 billion, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $3.198 billion, or $3.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.593 billion or $3.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $7.369 billion from $6.533 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.263 Bln. vs. $3.198 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.53 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.369 Bln vs. $6.533 Bln last year.



