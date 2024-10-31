

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment across world markets remains cautious as markets brace for the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. on Thursday. Anxiety also lingered ahead of the monthly payrolls data on Friday from the U.S. A fresh set of earnings data also swayed sentiment.



Markets continue to overwhelmingly expect a rate cut of 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve in the review on November 7. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut has however decreased to 94.3 percent from 95.2 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are trading lower in the backdrop of inflation in the Euro Area rising more than expected. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly negative note amidst Bank of Japan's widely expected status quo on interest rates.



The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices gained amidst official data showing an unexpected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold prices surged but stopped short of scaling fresh peaks and have since shed close to half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,977.30 down 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,778.00, down 0.61% Germany's DAX at 19,165.55, down 0.53% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,093.39, down 0.81% France's CAC 40 at 7,360.08, down 0.92% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,849.05, down 0.75% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,099.50, down 0.59% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,160.00, down 0.25% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,279.82, up 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,317.33, down 0.31%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0865, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2985, up 0.18% USD/JPY at 152.70, down 0.46% AUD/USD at 0.6564, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.3925, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 103.94, down 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.279%, up 0.28% Germany at 2.4015%, up 1.12% France at 3.128%, up 0.42% U.K. at 4.4515%, up 2.31% Japan at 0.944%, up 0.96%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $72.55, up 0.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $68.82, up 0.31%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,792.15, down 0.31%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $72,614.77, up 0.39% Ethereum at $2,645.03, down 1.35% BNB at $585.73, down 2.40% Solana at $176.19, down 0.56% XRP at $0.5205, down 0.57%.



