Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
31.10.24
14:59 Uhr
17,435 Euro
-0,345
-1,94 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 13:36 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF completes acquisition of John Sample Group

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of John Sample Group's (JSG) Lubrication and Flow Management businesses. JSG is a well-established lubrication system and full-service solutions provider founded in 1921.

"We're glad to welcome our new colleagues from JSG to SKF. This acquisition strengthens our regional capabilities in South-East-Asia and Oceania, with a particular focus on customers in engineered solutions, heavy industries and mobile equipment," says Philipp Herlein, Managing Director, SKF Lubrication Management.

JSG had approximately SEK 550 million of net sales in their latest fiscal year and 85 employees, with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore. The company will be integrated into SKF's existing lubrication management business.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Previous press release:
14 August 2024: "SKF makes strategic acquisition to strengthen its lubrication management capabilities" [link]

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-acquisition-of-john-sample-group,c4059311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4059311/3088140.pdf

20241031 SKF completes acquisition of John Sample Group

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/clptouch-mobile,c3347675

CLPTouch mobile

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-jsg,c3347674

SKF JSG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-completes-acquisition-of-john-sample-group-302292904.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
