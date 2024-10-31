

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $486 million, or $9.87 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $9.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $4.388 billion from $4.208 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $486 Mln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.87 vs. $9.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.388 Bln vs. $4.208 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $38.65 - $39.35 Full year revenue guidance: $17.1 - $17.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News