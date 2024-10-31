CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2024.

" In the third quarter, the company continued to execute well in a challenging environment. While the cyclical correction continues in our global components business, we saw enterprise IT spending gain momentum," said Sean Kerins, Arrow's president and chief executive officer. " I am pleased that we delivered revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share ahead of our expectations," said Mr. Kerins.

Arrow Consolidated Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, (in millions except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated sales $ 6,823 $ 8,007 $ 20,640 $ 25,258 Net income attributable to shareholders 101 199 293 709 Net income per diluted share 1.88 3.53 5.42 12.28 Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders (1) 128 233 410 757 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.38 4.14 7.59 13.12

In the third quarter of 2024, sales decreased 15 percent year over year. Changes in foreign currencies had a positive impact on growth of approximately $37 million on sales and $0.02 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Global Components

" In our global components business, the broader ecosystem inventory correction persists. Given the market environment, we remain focused on our suppliers and customers while managing the operational factors within our control," said Mr. Kerins.

Global Components Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Global components sales $ 4,946 $ 6,245 $ 15,170 $ 19,784 Global components operating income 189 379 624 1,178 Global components non-GAAP operating income 193 386 654 1,198

In the third quarter of 2024, global components sales decreased 21 percent year over year. Americas components third-quarter sales decreased 12 percent year over year. EMEA components third-quarter sales decreased 35 percent year over year and decreased 36 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components third-quarter sales decreased 15 percent year over year.

Global Enterprise Computing Solutions

" We saw better momentum and strong sales growth in our global ECS business, highlighted by a healthy market for hybrid cloud solutions, steady market dynamics in Europe, and an improving trajectory for us in North America," said Mr. Kerins.

Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Global ECS sales $ 1,877 $ 1,762 $ 5,471 $ 5,474 Global ECS operating income 76 55 250 222 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income 77 56 253 226

In the third quarter of 2024, global ECS sales increased 7 percent year over year and increased 6 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. EMEA ECS third-quarter sales increased 13 percent year over year and increased 11 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas ECS third-quarter sales increased 2 percent year over year.

Other Financial Information

" In the third quarter, we reduced inventory levels by approximately $125 million, or $1.3 billion over the last 12 months. We also generated $81 million in cash flow from operations and repurchased $50 million of shares," said Raj Agrawal, Arrow's senior vice president and chief financial officer.

" In line with our ongoing efforts to simplify our operations, we are restructuring the business to drive additional cost savings," said Mr. Agrawal.

In addition to actions taken to date, the company estimates total restructuring expenses over the next two years of $185 million, including costs of $135 million for efficiency initiatives, as well as costs of approximately $50 million to exit certain lines of non-core business. The company has identified opportunities to reduce annual operating expenses by the end of 2026 by approximately $90 million to $100 million, primarily related to reorganizing and consolidating certain areas of the company's operations.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Outlook

Consolidated sales of $6.67 billion to $7.27 billion, with global components sales of $4.50 billion to $4.90 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $2.17 billion to $2.37 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $1.35 to $1.55, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.48 to $2.68

Average tax rate in the range of 23 to 25 percent

Interest expense of approximately $60 million to $65 million

Changes in foreign currencies to increase sales by approximately $60 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.02 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Changes in foreign currencies to have no impact on growth in sales or earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2024

Fourth-Quarter 2024 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, September 28, (in billions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2024 % Change Global components sales, GAAP $ 4.50 - 4.90 $ 5.64 (20%) - (13%) $ 4.50 - 4.90 $ 4.95 (9%) - (1%) Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 0.04 - - Global components sales, constant currency $ 4.50 - 4.90 $ 5.68 (21%) - (14%) $ 4.50 - 4.90 $ 4.95 (9%) - (1%) Global ECS sales, GAAP $ 2.17 - 2.37 $ 2.21 (2%) - 7% $ 2.17 - 2.37 $ 1.88 15% - 26% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 0.02 - - Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 2.17 - 2.37 $ 2.23 (3%) - 6% $ 2.17 - 2.37 $ 1.88 15% - 26%

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization expense Restructuring & integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted share $1.35 to $1.55 $0.10 $1.03 $2.48 to $2.68

Earnings Presentation

Please refer to the earnings presentation, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company's earnings release. The company uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about the company and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Arrow Electronics will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2024 financial results on Oct. 31, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the events section of investor.arrow.com or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/487434328. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Arrow website for one year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow's future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, interest and other expense, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring & integration charges per diluted share, the timing of the completion of the Operating Expense Efficiency Plan (the "Plan") and Arrow's estimated costs and expected operating expense reductions from the Plan, industry trends and expectations regarding market demand and conditions and shareholder returns. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the incurrence of additional charges not currently contemplated and failure to realize contemplated cost savings due to unanticipated events that may occur, including in connection with the implementation of the Plan; unfavorable economic conditions; disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain; political instability and changes; impacts of military conflict and sanctions; industry conditions; changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand; competition; other vagaries in the global components and the global ECS markets; deteriorating economic conditions, including economic recession, inflation, tax rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or the availability of capital; the effects of natural or man-made catastrophic events; changes in relationships with key suppliers; increased profit margin pressure; changes in legal and regulatory matters; non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, antitrust, and anti-corruption laws; foreign tax and other loss contingencies; breaches of security or privacy of business information and information system failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations and upgrades; outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics, or public health crises; restructuring activities and impacts thereof; and the company's ability to generate positive cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information. The company provides the following non-GAAP metrics: sales, operating income (including by business segment), income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, consolidated net income, noncontrolling interest, net income attributable to shareholders, effective tax rate and net income per share on a diluted basis. The foregoing non-GAAP measures are adjusted by certain of the following, as applicable: impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies" or "on a constant currency basis") by re-translating prior-period results at current period foreign exchange rates; identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges; net gains and losses on investments; write downs (reversals) to inventory related to the wind down of a business within the global components reportable segment ("impact of wind down"); loss on extinguishment of debt; and impact of tax legislation changes. Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand the company's operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors the business as adjusted for these items, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, data presented in accordance with GAAP. For further discussion of our non-GAAP measures and related adjustments, refer to the section entitled " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Sales $ 6,823,319 $ 8,007,019 $ 20,640,447 $ 25,257,963 Cost of sales 6,038,491 7,027,422 18,151,349 22,098,495 Gross profit 784,828 979,597 2,489,098 3,159,468 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 534,508 563,150 1,670,429 1,822,783 Depreciation and amortization 40,592 45,005 123,356 137,948 Restructuring, integration, and other 34,466 31,359 121,859 44,252 609,566 639,514 1,915,644 2,004,983 Operating income 175,262 340,083 573,454 1,154,485 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 1,002 1,392 1,912 4,373 Gain (loss) on investments, net 3,757 (6,159 ) (760 ) 4,649 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,657 ) - Employee benefit plan expense, net (979 ) (854 ) (2,892 ) (2,510 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (62,947 ) (82,180 ) (209,442 ) (246,672 ) Income before income taxes 116,095 252,282 360,615 914,325 Provision for income taxes 15,198 52,241 66,996 201,168 Consolidated net income 100,897 200,041 293,619 713,157 Noncontrolling interests 330 1,382 753 4,189 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 100,567 $ 198,659 $ 292,866 $ 708,968 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.90 $ 3.57 $ 5.48 $ 12.43 Diluted $ 1.88 $ 3.53 $ 5.42 $ 12.28 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 53,010 55,597 53,476 57,021 Diluted 53,475 56,298 53,999 57,715

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,000 $ 218,053 Accounts receivable, net 11,726,601 12,238,073 Inventories 4,529,655 5,187,225 Other current assets 1,022,620 684,126 Total current assets 17,526,876 18,327,477 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 5,691 5,691 Buildings and improvements 193,315 195,579 Machinery and equipment 1,648,708 1,632,606 1,847,714 1,833,876 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,354,179 ) (1,303,136 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 493,535 530,740 Investments in affiliated companies 61,506 62,741 Intangible assets, net 105,313 127,440 Goodwill 2,084,160 2,050,426 Other assets 663,259 627,344 Total assets $ 20,934,649 $ 21,726,168 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,392,389 $ 10,070,015 Accrued expenses 1,668,633 1,463,915 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 909,826 1,653,954 Total current liabilities 11,970,848 13,187,884 Long-term debt 2,363,241 2,153,553 Other liabilities 564,483 507,424 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2024 and 2023 Issued - 58,059 and 57,691 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively 58,059 57,691 Capital in excess of par value 582,572 553,340 Treasury stock (5,472 and 3,880 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively), at cost (506,157 ) (297,745 ) Retained earnings 6,083,083 5,790,217 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254,460 ) (298,039 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,963,097 5,805,464 Noncontrolling interests 72,980 71,843 Total equity 6,036,077 5,877,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,934,649 $ 21,726,168

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 100,897 $ 200,041 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 40,592 45,005 Amortization of stock-based compensation 8,487 6,519 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (1,002 ) (1,392 ) Deferred income taxes (12,889 ) (19,639 ) Loss (gain) on investments, net (3,686 ) 6,159 Other (670 ) 1,092 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired businesses: Accounts receivable, net (701,168 ) 260,749 Inventories 169,211 (383,647 ) Accounts payable 550,797 157,482 Accrued expenses (83,506 ) 127,235 Other assets and liabilities 13,495 (77,897 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 80,558 321,707 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (18,519 ) (20,670 ) Other 10,677 - Net cash used for investing activities (7,842 ) (20,670 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings 549,451 603,693 Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net (613,449 ) (557,308 ) Net proceeds from note offering 494,886 - Redemption of notes (500,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 585 443 Repurchases of common stock (51,051 ) (203,491 ) Other (899 ) - Net cash used for financing activities (120,477 ) (156,663 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 82,752 (51,462 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 34,991 92,912 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 213,009 240,382 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 248,000 $ 333,294

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 293,619 $ 713,157 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 123,356 137,948 Amortization of stock-based compensation 30,187 34,868 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (1,912 ) (4,373 ) Deferred income taxes (20,287 ) (53,038 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,657 - Loss (gain) on investments, net 1,077 (4,649 ) Other 4,194 4,078 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired businesses: Accounts receivable, net 512,394 1,585,521 Inventories 662,685 (525,020 ) Accounts payable (687,015 ) (1,355,777 ) Accrued expenses 189,537 (88,348 ) Other assets and liabilities (305,543 ) (25,660 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 803,949 418,707 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (70,155 ) (57,775 ) Other 17,129 10,962 Net cash used for investing activities (53,026 ) (46,813 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (595,069 ) 802,032 Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net 60,158 (566,734 ) Net proceeds from note offering 989,564 496,268 Redemption of notes (1,000,000 ) (300,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,353 16,824 Repurchases of common stock (214,352 ) (719,708 ) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap - 56,711 Other (1,040 ) (142 ) Net cash used for financing activities (755,386 ) (214,749 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 34,410 (766 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 29,947 156,379 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 218,053 176,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 248,000 $ 333,294

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 6,823,319 $ 8,007,019 (14.8 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 36,708 Consolidated sales, constant currency $ 6,823,319 $ 8,043,727 (15.2 ) % Global components sales, as reported $ 4,946,059 $ 6,245,192 (20.8 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 24,592 Global components sales, constant currency $ 4,946,059 $ 6,269,784 (21.1 ) % Americas components sales, as reported $ 1,638,459 $ 1,869,934 (12.4 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (809 ) Americas components sales, constant currency $ 1,638,459 $ 1,869,125 (12.3 ) % Asia components sales, as reported $ 2,017,814 $ 2,387,835 (15.5 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 2,433 Asia components sales, constant currency $ 2,017,814 $ 2,390,268 (15.6 ) % EMEA components sales, as reported $ 1,289,786 $ 1,987,423 (35.1 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 22,968 EMEA components sales, constant currency $ 1,289,786 $ 2,010,391 (35.8 ) % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 1,877,260 $ 1,761,827 6.6 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 12,116 Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 1,877,260 $ 1,773,943 5.8 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,033,115 $ 1,015,924 1.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (645 ) Americas ECS sales, constant currency $ 1,033,115 $ 1,015,279 1.8 % EMEA ECS sales, as reported $ 844,145 $ 745,903 13.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 12,761 EMEA ECS sales, constant currency $ 844,145 $ 758,664 11.3 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 20,640,447 $ 25,257,963 (18.3 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (6,154 ) Consolidated sales, constant currency $ 20,640,447 $ 25,251,809 (18.3 ) % Global components sales, as reported $ 15,169,507 $ 19,783,867 (23.3 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (24,213 ) Global components sales, constant currency $ 15,169,507 $ 19,759,654 (23.2 ) % Americas components sales, as reported $ 4,807,991 $ 6,169,949 (22.1 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (2,994 ) Americas components sales, constant currency $ 4,807,991 $ 6,166,955 (22.0 ) % Asia components sales, as reported $ 5,975,729 $ 7,226,871 (17.3 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (39,533 ) Asia components sales, constant currency $ 5,975,729 $ 7,187,338 (16.9 ) % EMEA components sales, as reported $ 4,385,787 $ 6,387,047 (31.3 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 18,314 EMEA components sales, constant currency $ 4,385,787 $ 6,405,361 (31.5 ) % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 5,470,940 $ 5,474,096 (0.1 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 18,059 Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 5,470,940 $ 5,492,155 (0.4 ) % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 2,904,933 $ 3,014,544 (3.6 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (3,184 ) Americas ECS sales, constant currency $ 2,904,933 $ 3,011,360 (3.5 ) % EMEA ECS sales, as reported $ 2,566,007 $ 2,459,552 4.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 21,243 EMEA ECS sales, constant currency $ 2,566,007 $ 2,480,795 3.4 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 28, 2024 Reported Intangible Restructuring, Impact of Non GAAP amortization Integration Wind recurring Non-GAAP measure expense and other Down(1) tax items Other(2) measure Operating income $ 175,262 $ 7,308 $ 34,466 $ (1,857 ) $ - $ - $ 215,179 Income before income taxes 116,095 7,308 34,466 (1,857 ) - (3,757 ) 152,255 Provision for income taxes 15,198 1,819 8,592 (444 ) - (902 ) 24,263 Consolidated net income 100,897 5,489 25,874 (1,413 ) - (2,855 ) 127,992 Noncontrolling interests 330 136 - - - - 466 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 100,567 $ 5,353 $ 25,874 $ (1,413 ) $ - $ (2,855 ) $ 127,526 Net income per diluted share (4) $ 1.88 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 $ (0.03 ) $ - $ (0.05 ) $ 2.38 Effective tax rate (5) 13.1 % 15.9 %

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Reported Intangible Restructuring, Impact of Non GAAP amortization Integration Wind recurring Non-GAAP measure expense and other Down(1) tax items Other(2) measure Operating income $ 340,083 $ 7,863 $ 31,359 $ - $ - $ - $ 379,305 Income before income taxes 252,282 7,863 31,359 - - 6,159 297,663 Provision for income taxes 52,241 1,959 7,321 - - 1,476 62,997 Consolidated net income 200,041 5,904 24,038 - - 4,683 234,666 Noncontrolling interests 1,382 138 - - - - 1,520 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 198,659 $ 5,766 $ 24,038 $ - $ - $ 4,683 $ 233,146 Net income per diluted share (4) $ 3.53 $ 0.10 $ 0.43 $ - $ - $ 0.08 $ 4.14 Effective tax rate (5) 20.7 % 21.2 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 28, 2024 Reported Intangible Restructuring, Impact of Non GAAP amortization Integration Wind recurring Non-GAAP measure expense and other Down(1) tax items Other(3) measure Operating income $ 573,454 $ 22,310 $ 121,859 $ 10,229 $ - $ - $ 727,852 Income before income taxes 360,615 22,310 121,859 10,229 - 2,417 517,430 Provision for income taxes 66,996 5,562 30,820 2,447 - 580 106,405 Consolidated net income 293,619 16,748 91,039 7,782 - 1,837 411,025 Noncontrolling interests 753 406 - - - - 1,159 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 292,866 $ 16,342 $ 91,039 $ 7,782 $ - $ 1,837 $ 409,866 Net income per diluted share (4) $ 5.42 $ 0.30 $ 1.69 $ 0.14 $ - $ 0.03 $ 7.59 Effective tax rate (5) 18.6 % 20.6 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Reported Intangible Restructuring, Impact of Non GAAP amortization Integration Wind recurring Non-GAAP measure expense and other Down(1) tax items Other(2) measure Operating income $ 1,154,485 $ 23,751 $ 44,252 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,222,488 Income before income taxes 914,325 23,751 44,252 - - (4,649 ) 977,679 Provision for income taxes 201,168 5,961 10,638 - (942 ) (1,114 ) 215,711 Consolidated net income 713,157 17,790 33,614 - 942 (3,535 ) 761,968 Noncontrolling interests 4,189 408 - - - - 4,597 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 708,968 $ 17,382 $ 33,614 $ - $ 942 $ (3,535 ) $ 757,371 Net income per diluted share (4) $ 12.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.58 $ - $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 13.12 Effective tax rate (5) 22.0 % 22.1 %

______________________________

(1) Includes write downs (reversals) of inventory related to the wind down of a business. (2) Other includes loss (gain) on investments, net. (3) Other includes loss (gain) on investments, net and loss on extinguishment of debt. (4) The sum of the components for non-GAAP diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (5) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported and as a non-GAAP measure.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales: Global components $ 4,946,059 $ 6,245,192 $ 15,169,507 $ 19,783,867 Global ECS 1,877,260 1,761,827 5,470,940 5,474,096 Consolidated $ 6,823,319 $ 8,007,019 $ 20,640,447 $ 25,257,963 Operating income (loss): Global components (a) $ 188,600 $ 379,053 $ 624,363 $ 1,177,906 Global ECS (b) 75,614 54,624 249,654 221,951 Corporate (c) (88,952 ) (93,594 ) (300,563 ) (245,372 ) Consolidated $ 175,262 $ 340,083 $ 573,454 $ 1,154,485

(a) Global components operating income includes a reversal of $1.9 million and charges of $10.2 million in inventory write downs related to the wind down of a business for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. Global components operating income includes $62.2 million in settlement charges recorded as a reduction to operating expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. (b) For the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, global ECS operating income includes charges of $21.9 million and $25.4 million, respectively, to increase the allowance for credit losses related to one customer. For the first nine months of 2024, global ECS operating income includes a reversal of $20.0 million for aged receivables that were collected, related to the same customer, which was taken during the second quarter of 2024. (c) Corporate operating loss includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $34.5 million and $121.9 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, respectively, and $31.4 million and $44.3 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Global components operating income, as reported $ 188,600 $ 379,053 $ 624,363 $ 1,177,906 Intangible assets amortization expense 6,247 6,640 19,134 20,064 Impact of wind down to inventory (1,857 ) - 10,229 - Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 192,990 $ 385,693 $ 653,726 $ 1,197,970 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 75,614 $ 54,624 $ 249,654 $ 221,951 Intangible assets amortization expense 1,061 1,223 3,176 3,687 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 76,675 $ 55,847 $ 252,830 $ 225,638

Contacts

Investors:

Brad Windbigler,

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

720-654-9893



Media:

John Hourigan,

Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing

303-824-4586