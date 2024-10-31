

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The weekly Jobless Claims and Personal Income and Spending might be the major economic announcements on Thursday.



After the close of Thursday's trading, major corporates such as Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Amgen (AMGN), eBay (EBAY), DoorDash (DASH) and Starbucks (SBUX) have scheduled their quarterly earnings results.



In the Asian trading session, the gold prices retreated after climbing to a high, while oil extended gains from the previous session.



Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 173.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 34.0 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 145.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. After reaching a new record intraday high in early trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 104.82 points or 0.6 percent to 18,607.93. The S&P 500 also dipped 19.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,813.67, while the Dow slipped 91.51 points or 0.2 percent to 42,151.54.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 235K, while it was up 227K in the prior week.



The Personal Income and Outlays for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.



The Employment Cost Index for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.0 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior quarter.



The Chicago PMI for October will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 47.3, while it was up 46.6 in September.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 80 bcf.



The Agricultural Department's Farm Prices for September will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the farm prices were up 3.8 percent.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at 47.029 trillion.



Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday. Chinese markets bucked the week's regional trend.



China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,279.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent lower at 20,317.33.



Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped half a percent to 39,081.25, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.3 percent lower at 2,695.51.



Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,160.00, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent lower at 8,422.10.



