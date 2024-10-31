

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) and EvolveImmune Therapeutics announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop multispecific biologics for multiple targets in oncology. The partnership will leverage EvolveImmune's T-cell engager platform to develop antibody-based therapies for solid and hematologic malignancies. EvolveImmune will receive $65 million in aggregate upfront fees and equity investment from AbbVie and is eligible for up to $1.4 billion in aggregate option fees and milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on net sales.



EvolveImmune's EVOLVE platform is designed to deliver potent, selective and integrated T-cell co-stimulation to amplify and sustain the tumor killing capacity of the T-cells.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



