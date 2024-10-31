

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the second straight month in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry fell 1.6 percent year-over-year in September, following a 1.7 percent decrease in August.



Factory gate prices for wood and wood products plunged by 7.6 percent from last year, and those for food products slid by 1.8 percent. At the same time, costs for chemicals and chemical products surged by 22.8 percent.



Prices for domestic sales increased 1.8 percent in September from a year ago, and those for the export market dropped by 1.7 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices climbed 1.0 percent annually in September, and those for construction products rose slightly by 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.2 percent versus a 4.3 percent fall in August.



