

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $236 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $289 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.072 billion from $2.839 billion last year.



Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $236 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.072 Bln vs. $2.839 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.40



