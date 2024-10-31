

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on nearly 400 firms and individuals for helping the Russian government wage its war against Ukraine.



The Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 120 individuals and entities. Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is designating more than 270 individuals and entities.



The Department of Commerce is also adding 40 entities to its Entity List and expanding controls on nearly 50 additional entities to combat diversion of sensitive items to Russia. Commerce is also restricting exports of additional precursor chemicals to Russia and Belarus to restrict Russia's use of riot control agents and other chemicals on the battlefield in Ukraine.



The Department of State's designations aim to disrupt sanctions evasion and target entities in multiple third countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.



The Department is also designating several senior Russian Ministry of Defense officials appointed earlier this year. Additional designations target Russia's military-industrial base, including military repair facilities, producers of advanced technologies, and entities supporting the Belarus-Russia defense relationship. The Department also continues to target subsidiaries of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.



Announcing this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington will continue to use all available tools to disrupt networks of support for Russia's military-industrial base wherever they may operate.



