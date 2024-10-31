

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$199.78 million, or -$3.89 per share. This compares with -$425.76 million, or -$14.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$141.32 million or -$2.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1555.5% to $25.18 million from -$1.73 million last year.



Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$199.78 Mln. vs. -$425.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$3.89 vs. -$14.90 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $25.18 Mln vs. -$1.73 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News