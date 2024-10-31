

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Water utility California Water Service Group (CWT) reported Thursday that net income attributable to the company for the third quarter surged to $60.68 million or $1.03 per share from $34.44 million or $0.60 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter increased to $299.56 million from $254.98 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $289.55 million for the quarter.



