Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 19:26 Uhr
Teva, in Partnership With Direct Relief, Honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Mental Health Efforts

The "Community Routes: Access to Mental Health Care" program, which connects mental health resources to free clinics in the U.S., was honored this week in Washington, D.C., with a 25th Annual Citizens Award.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Teva Pharmaceuticals as a winner of the 25th Annual Citizens Awards, a long-standing program that honors businesses for their leadership in solving the world's biggest challenges. Teva was nominated for the "Best Health and Wellness Program" award for its efforts in conjunction with Direct Relief to promote health equity in mental health.

The award winners were revealed during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Business Solves Conference on October 29, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The Annual Citizens Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful initiatives that leverage a company's talent, resources, and expertise to improve communities.

The company was honored for the "Community Routes: Access to Mental Health Care" program, which helps uninsured patients access healthcare for anxiety and depression, and is a partnership between Direct Relief, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"Access to holistic, culturally-appropriate mental health care is critically important, often to a lifesaving extent," said Katie Lewis, Director of U.S. Programs for Direct Relief. "Direct Relief is privileged to work with Teva and NAFC to increase that access to care, and this program is a wonderful example of partnerships that make a positive impact on people's lives. This recognition shines a bright light on the essential work free and charitable clinics do every day in service of their patients."

The program provides access to a portfolio of donated medicines for anxiety and depression, valued at over $17 million; Teva has committed $2 million of grant funding over two years to free and charitable clinics that care for uninsured patients.

The program was launched in June 2022, following which the pilot states of Florida, New Jersey, and California received product donations and subsequently grant funding to selected clinics.

(L to R) Ariana Gordillo De Vivero of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Carol Richardson of Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Katie Lewis of Direct Relief at the Corporate Citizenship Awards presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. (Courtesy photo)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Direct Relief
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.