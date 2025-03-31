Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: New Data Strengthens Teva's Schizophrenia Portfolio, Including Phase 3 SOLARIS Trial Survey Results Demonstrating Patient and Healthcare Professional Satisfaction with TEV-'749 (olanzapine) as a Once-Monthly Subcutaneou

More than 92% of schizophrenia patients taking TEV- ' 749 in the SOLARIS survey were satisfied or very satisfied with the initiation regimen, dosing schedule and trial medication 1

' New data from UZEDY ® (risperidone) evaluated predictors of response in schizophrenia with efficacy observed across patient demographic and clinical characteristics in the Phase 3 RISE trial

Teva continues its commitment to generating clinical insights that help advance and support optimal treatment for individuals living with schizophrenia



PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the presentation of a patient and healthcare professional (HCP) attitudes and experiences survey study, complementing the successful Phase 3 Subcutaneous Olanzapine Extended-Release Injection Study (SOLARIS) evaluating TEV-'749. More than 92% of patients, 87% of nurses and 72% of physicians were either satisfied or very satisfied when asked about TEV-'749, overall, including initiation regimen, monthly dosing schedule and dosing options.1 The data were presented at the 2025 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS) taking place from March 29 to April 2, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

"Schizophrenia is an incredibly complex condition with profound impacts on mental health and daily life. That's why understanding the treatment perspectives of patients and healthcare providers is integral to Teva's research, and these survey results underscore the personal approach we've taken with the development of TEV-'749," said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. "This early clinical feedback on TEV-'749 is encouraging across some of the most important schizophrenia treatment factors - dosing schedule, initiation regimen, subcutaneous administration, post-injection monitoring requirements and general satisfaction."

With nearly 30 years of clinical and real-world use, olanzapine is one of the most commonly prescribed second-generation oral antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia globally, with a well-established efficacy and safety profile. Teva's Phase 3 SOLARIS trial program is evaluating the potential of TEV-'749 and its innovative drug delivery technology as a long-acting injectable (LAI) subcutaneous formulation of olanzapine that may also help address the risk of Post-Injection Delirium/Sedation Syndrome (PDSS).

"Olanzapine is foundational to the treatment of schizophrenia; however, I have seen first-hand the adherence challenges faced by patients and caregivers with daily oral options," said Andrew J. Cutler, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University and Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience Education Institute. "The potential of TEV-'749 as a long-acting formulation of olanzapine that also may not carry a risk for PDSS and the accompanying risk evaluation & mitigation strategy (REMs) and post-injection observation period could be instrumental in helping to treat more people with schizophrenia."

The prospective, cross-sectional, observational and online survey study recruited patient (n=70) and HCP participants (nurses: n=24; physicians: n=11) taking part in the SOLARIS trial who had two or more experiences with TEV-'749. The survey collected information on participants' demographics and clinical characteristics as well as their attitudes on and experiences with LAI treatment attributes, delivery of care, and treatment satisfaction.

Additional survey findings include:

Injection-type preference: Patient preference for subcutaneous (SC) versus intramuscular (IM) injection (78.6% vs. 21.4%, respectively), with 67.3% of patients indicating the needle size as the main reason for their preference. 1 For HCPs, SC versus IM preference was balanced for physicians (54.6% vs. 45.5%, respectively) and nurses (both 50.0%). 1

Patient preference for subcutaneous (SC) versus intramuscular (IM) injection (78.6% vs. 21.4%, respectively), with 67.3% of patients indicating the needle size as the main reason for their preference. For HCPs, SC versus IM preference was balanced for physicians (54.6% vs. 45.5%, respectively) and nurses (both 50.0%). Post-injection monitoring requirements: Despite reporting low levels of social, emotional, financial or time impact, nearly all patients noted it would be helpful to have an LAI without a post-injection monitoring period (90.0%) or caregiver accompaniment requirement (92.9%). 1 The majority of physicians (>90%) and nurses (>66%) responded that the post-injection monitoring period may present potential treatment barriers and clinical challenges that could impact patients' use of LAIs. 1 Currently available olanzapine LAI has a three-hour post-injection monitoring requirement. 2

Despite reporting low levels of social, emotional, financial or time impact, nearly all patients noted it would be helpful to have an LAI without a post-injection monitoring period (90.0%) or caregiver accompaniment requirement (92.9%). The majority of physicians (>90%) and nurses (>66%) responded that the post-injection monitoring period may present potential treatment barriers and clinical challenges that could impact patients' use of LAIs. Currently available olanzapine LAI has a three-hour post-injection monitoring requirement. Initiation regimen: When starting an LAI, most participants preferred an initiation regimen requiring only one injection versus more complex regimens requiring concomitant oral medications or multiple injections (patients: 72.9% vs. 27.1%; physicians: 90.9% vs. 9.1%; nurses: 79.2% vs. 20.8%). 1

When starting an LAI, most participants preferred an initiation regimen requiring only one injection versus more complex regimens requiring concomitant oral medications or multiple injections (patients: 72.9% vs. 27.1%; physicians: 90.9% vs. 9.1%; nurses: 79.2% vs. 20.8%). Dosing schedule: A majority of participants valued a monthly dosing schedule "a lot" (patients: 61.4%; physicians: 72.7%; nurses: 66.7%). 1

A majority of participants valued a monthly dosing schedule "a lot" (patients: 61.4%; physicians: 72.7%; nurses: 66.7%). TEV-'749 satisfaction: Almost all participants had favorable responses (satisfied or very satisfied) regarding the initiation regimen, dosing schedule and trial medication overall (patients: >92%; physicians: >72%; nurses: >87%), and responded favorably regarding continuing TV-44749 (patients: 82.9%; physicians: 63.6%; nurses: 70.8%).1 Patients who had prior experience with LAIs were more likely to indicate they were "very satisfied" with trial medication overall (61.9% vs 53.1%). HCPs with more (=10) TV-44749 experiences were more likely to rate it favorably (88.9% vs 76.5%) and be willing to continue treatment with TV-44749 (83.3% vs 52.9%).1



Below is the full set of schizophrenia data presented by Teva at SIRS 2025:

TEV-'749 (olanzapine):

(De novo) Patient and healthcare professional attitudes and trial experiences with a subcutaneous long-acting injectable olanzapine (TV-44749) for the treatment of schizophrenia



UZEDY (risperidone):

(De novo) Predictors of response and non-response to treatment for schizophrenia: machine learning analysis of patients treated with TV-46000 or placebo in the RISE study



Schizophrenia Treatment Landscape:

(De novo) Healthcare professionals' attitudes toward use of long-acting injectable antipsychotics for schizophrenia treatment differ among settings of care: ADVANCE survey results

(De novo) The evolving schizophrenia treatment landscape in the United States: A real-world claims analysis of treatment patterns and use of long-acting injectable antipsychotics

(De novo) Real-world antipsychotic prescription patterns among patients with schizophrenia in Australia: Results from the ARIEL study

(De novo) Country-specific factors influencing patients' willingness to use a long-acting injectable antipsychotic to treat schizophrenia: patient and caregiver ADVANCE survey results

(De novo) Patient and caregiver engagement to support the development of clinical trials in adolescents living with schizophrenia



TEV-'749 is an investigational once-monthly subcutaneous LAI of the second-generation antipsychotic olanzapine and is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use, and its safety and efficacy are not established. The long-term safety of TEV-'749 and incidence of PDSS are being evaluated in the SOLARIS open-label study (Period 2).

TEV-'749 and UZEDY utilize SteadyTeq, a copolymer technology proprietary to MedinCell that provides a controlled steady release of olanzapine and risperidone, respectively.

UZEDY was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults in 2023.1

About Subcutaneous OLAnzapine Extended-Release Injection Study (SOLARIS)

SOLARIS is a multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of olanzapine extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use as a treatment in patients (ages 18-65 years) with schizophrenia. For period one of the study (first 8 weeks), 675 patients were randomized to receive a subcutaneous injection of once-monthly TEV-'749 (low, medium or high dose) or placebo in a 1:1:1:1 ratio. For period two, which will last for up to 48 weeks, patients who completed period one are randomized and equally allocated to one of the three TEV-'749 treatment groups. The end-of-treatment and follow-up visits will be at 4 and 8 weeks after administration of the last treatment dose, respectively. The primary objective of the Phase 3 SOLARIS study was to evaluate the efficacy of TEV-'749 in adult patients with schizophrenia. A key secondary objective was to further evaluate the efficacy of TEV-'749 based on additional parameters in adult patients with schizophrenia. A secondary objective that is still ongoing through period two of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TEV-'749 in adult patients with schizophrenia.

About UZEDY

UZEDY.

INDICATION AND USAGE

UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

WARNING: INCREASED MORTALITY IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA-RELATED PSYCHOSIS

Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. UZEDY is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis and has not been studied in this patient population.

See below for additional Important Safety Information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION CONTINUED

CONTRAINDICATIONS: UZEDY is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to risperidone, its metabolite, paliperidone, or to any of its components. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic reactions and angioedema, have been reported in patients treated with risperidone or paliperidone.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions: In trials of elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis, there was a significantly higher incidence of cerebrovascular adverse events (e.g., stroke, transient ischemic attack), including fatalities, in patients treated with oral risperidone compared to placebo. UZEDY is not approved for use in patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS): NMS, a potentially fatal symptom complex, has been reported in association with antipsychotic drugs. Clinical manifestations of NMS are hyperpyrexia, muscle rigidity, altered mental status including delirium, and autonomic instability (irregular pulse or blood pressure, tachycardia, diaphoresis, and cardiac dysrhythmia). Additional signs may include elevated creatine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. If NMS is suspected, immediately discontinue UZEDY and provide symptomatic treatment and monitoring.

Tardive Dyskinesia (TD): TD, a syndrome consisting of potentially irreversible, involuntary, dyskinetic movements, may develop in patients treated with antipsychotic drugs. Although the prevalence of the syndrome appears to be highest among the elderly, especially elderly women, it is impossible to predict which patients will develop the syndrome. Whether antipsychotic drug products differ in their potential to cause TD is unknown.

The risk of developing TD and the likelihood that it will become irreversible are believed to increase with the duration of treatment and the cumulative dose. The syndrome can develop, after relatively brief treatment periods, even at low doses. It may also occur after discontinuation. TD may remit, partially or completely, if antipsychotic treatment is discontinued. Antipsychotic treatment, itself, however, may suppress (or partially suppress) the signs and symptoms of the syndrome, possibly masking the underlying process. The effect that symptomatic suppression has upon the long-term course of the syndrome is unknown.

If signs and symptoms of TD appear in a patient treated with UZEDY, drug discontinuation should be considered. However, some patients may require treatment with UZEDY despite the presence of the syndrome. In patients who do require chronic treatment, use the lowest dose and the shortest duration of treatment producing a satisfactory clinical response. Periodically reassess the need for continued treatment.

Metabolic Changes: Atypical antipsychotic drugs have been associated with metabolic changes that may increase cardiovascular/cerebrovascular risk. These metabolic changes include hyperglycemia, dyslipidemia, and body weight gain. While all of the drugs in the class have been shown to produce some metabolic changes, each drug has its own specific risk profile.

Hyperglycemia and diabetes mellitus (DM): in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis or hyperosmolar coma or death, have been reported in patients treated with atypical antipsychotics, including risperidone. Patients with an established diagnosis of DM who are started on atypical antipsychotics, including UZEDY, should be monitored regularly for worsening of glucose control. Patients with risk factors for DM (e.g., obesity, family history of diabetes) who are starting treatment with atypical antipsychotics, including UZEDY, should undergo fasting blood glucose (FBG) testing at the beginning of treatment and periodically during treatment. Any patient treated with atypical antipsychotics, including UZEDY, should be monitored for symptoms of hyperglycemia including polydipsia, polyuria, polyphagia, and weakness. Patients who develop symptoms of hyperglycemia during treatment with atypical antipsychotics, including UZEDY, should undergo FBG testing. In some cases, hyperglycemia has resolved when the atypical antipsychotic, including risperidone, was discontinued; however, some patients required continuation of antidiabetic treatment despite discontinuation of risperidone.

Dyslipidemia has been observed in patients treated with atypical antipsychotics.

Weight gain has been observed with atypical antipsychotic use. Monitoring weight is recommended.

Hyperprolactinemia: As with other drugs that antagonize dopamine D 2 receptors, risperidone elevates prolactin levels and the elevation persists during chronic administration. Risperidone is associated with higher levels of prolactin elevation than other antipsychotic agents.

Orthostatic Hypotension and Syncope: UZEDY may induce orthostatic hypotension associated with dizziness, tachycardia, and in some patients, syncope. UZEDY should be used with particular caution in patients with known cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and conditions which would predispose patients to hypotension and in the elderly and patients with renal or hepatic impairment. Monitoring of orthostatic vital signs should be considered in all such patients, and a dose reduction should be considered if hypotension occurs. Clinically significant hypotension has been observed with concomitant use of oral risperidone and antihypertensive medication.

Falls: Antipsychotics, including UZEDY, may cause somnolence, postural hypotension, motor and sensory instability, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures or other fall-related injuries. Somnolence, postural hypotension, motor and sensory instability have been reported with the use of risperidone. For patients, particularly the elderly, with diseases, conditions, or medications that could exacerbate these effects, assess the risk of falls when initiating antipsychotic treatment and recurrently for patients on long-term antipsychotic therapy.

Leukopenia, Neutropenia, and Agranulocytosis have been reported with antipsychotic agents, including risperidone. In patients with a pre-existing history of a clinically significant low white blood cell count (WBC) or absolute neutrophil count (ANC) or a history of drug-induced leukopenia or neutropenia, perform a complete blood count (CBC) frequently during the first few months of therapy. In such patients, consider discontinuation of UZEDY at the first sign of a clinically significant decline in WBC in the absence of other causative factors. Monitor patients with clinically significant neutropenia for fever or other symptoms or signs of infection and treat promptly if such symptoms or signs occur. Discontinue UZEDY in patients with ANC < 1000/mm3) and follow their WBC until recovery.

Potential for Cognitive and Motor Impairment: UZEDY, like other antipsychotics, may cause somnolence and has the potential to impair judgement, thinking, and motor skills. Somnolence was a commonly reported adverse reaction associated with oral risperidone treatment. Caution patients about operating hazardous machinery, including motor vehicles, until they are reasonably certain that treatment with UZEDY does not affect them adversely.

Seizures: During premarketing studies of oral risperidone in adult patients with schizophrenia, seizures occurred in 0.3% of patients (9 out of 2,607 patients), two in association with hyponatremia. Use UZEDY cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or other conditions that potentially lower the seizure threshold.

Dysphagia: Esophageal dysmotility and aspiration have been associated with antipsychotic drug use. Antipsychotic drugs, including UZEDY, should be used cautiously in patients at risk for aspiration.

Priapism has been reported during postmarketing surveillance for other risperidone products. A case of priapism was reported in premarket studies of UZEDY. Severe priapism may require surgical intervention.

Body temperature regulation. Disruption of the body's ability to reduce core body temperature has been attributed to antipsychotic agents. Both hyperthermia and hypothermia have been reported in association with oral risperidone use. Strenuous exercise, exposure to extreme heat, dehydration, and anticholinergic medications may contribute to an elevation in core body temperature; use UZEDY with caution in patients who experience these conditions.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions with risperidone (=5% and greater than placebo) were parkinsonism, akathisia, dystonia, tremor, sedation, dizziness, anxiety, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, upper abdominal pain, stomach discomfort, dyspepsia, diarrhea, salivary hypersecretion, constipation, dry mouth, increased appetite, increased weight, fatigue, rash, nasal congestion, upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and pharyngolaryngeal pain.

The most common injection site reactions with UZEDY (=5% and greater than placebo) were pruritus and nodule.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Carbamazepine and other strong CYP3A4 inducers decrease plasma concentrations of risperidone.

Fluoxetine, paroxetine, and other strong CYP2D6 inhibitors increase risperidone plasma concentration.

Due to additive pharmacologic effects, the concomitant use of centrally-acting drugs, including alcohol, may increase nervous system disorders.

UZEDY may enhance the hypotensive effects of other therapeutic agents with this potential.

UZEDY may antagonize the pharmacologic effects of dopamine agonists.

Concomitant use with methylphenidate, when there is change in dosage of either medication, may increase the risk of extrapyramidal symptoms (EPS).

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: May cause EPS and/or withdrawal symptoms in neonates with third trimester exposure. There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to atypical antipsychotics, including UZEDY, during pregnancy. Healthcare providers are encouraged to register patients by contacting the National Pregnancy Registry for Atypical Antipsychotics at 1-866-961-2388 or online at http://womensmentalhealth.org/clinicaland-research-programs/pregnancyregistry/.

Lactation: Infants exposed to risperidone through breastmilk should be monitored for excess sedation, failure to thrive, jitteriness, and EPS.

Fertility: UZEDY may cause a reversible reduction in fertility in females.

Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of UZEDY have not been established in pediatric patients.

Renal or Hepatic Impairment: Carefully titrate on oral risperidone up to at least 2 mg daily before initiating treatment with UZEDY.

Patients with Parkinson's disease or dementia with Lewy bodies can experience increased sensitivity to UZEDY. Manifestations and features are consistent with NMS.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for UZEDY, including Boxed WARNING.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

