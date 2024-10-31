Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Integral Metals Corp. ("Integral" or the "Company"). The Calgary-based company's common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol INTG following the filing of a non-offering prospectus with the Alberta Securities Commission.

Integral is a junior exploration company focused on finding critical minerals. Its primary asset is the KAP project in the Northwest Territories, which comprises six mineral claims covering approximately 7,500 hectares. The Company is currently planning a two-phase drill program at the site, which is prospective for critical minerals including gallium, germanium and zinc. There has been significant historical exploration activity at the KAP property, which is located approximately 220 kilometres south of the town of Norman Wells. Integral also holds the Burntwood project in Manitoba.

"With demand for critical minerals rising worldwide, we are excited to see a new generation of junior exploration companies taking up the challenge of identifying major new deposits," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are pleased that Integral Metals chose to list its shares on the CSE and wish the team success with its exploration program."

"The CSE listing will increase our visibility and provide new opportunities for growth as we begin to explore for these necessary critical minerals," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. "Through exploration of our two key properties, we aim to contribute to the development of a reliable domestic supply chain for these essential resources."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228507

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)