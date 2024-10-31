Expert Consumers has published a review of the top Shopify print-on-demand (POD) companies for 2024, naming Gelato as its number one choice. The article explores the key features of Gelato including its integration with Shopify and compares the POD service to competitors.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Expert Consumers has published a review of the top Shopify print-on-demand (POD) companies for 2024, naming Gelato as its number one choice. The article explores the key features of Gelato including its integration with Shopify and compares the POD service to competitors.

Top Shopify Print-on-Demand Companies

Gelato - a print-on-demand platform that allows users to create and sell customized products globally, providing benefits like a user-friendly design tool, eco-friendly fulfillment, and no inventory management

Printify - offers a vast product catalog, from apparel to home decor, with flexibility for sellers to select print providers based on cost and quality

Printful - popular for its premium-quality apparel and extensive branding options, making it a top choice for fashion-focused Shopify stores

Gooten - provides a diverse product catalog focused on custom decor and partners with global manufacturers

Prodigi - specializes in high-quality, custom-printed items like art prints and home decor

Expert Consumers recognizes Gelato as the top Shopify POD provider of 2024, leading the way in eco-friendly practices, product quality, and seamless e-commerce integration. It has distinguished itself with a unique model that prioritizes global reach and sustainable production, earning it the highest ranking among Shopify POD providers.

Gelato's commitment to localized production is evident through its impressive network of over 140 production partners across 30+ countries. This setup allows products to be manufactured and shipped close to end customers, significantly reducing delivery times and environmental impact. By localizing production, Gelato minimizes carbon emissions from shipping, making it an ideal choice for Shopify stores focused on sustainability.

Gelato and Shopify Integration

At the core of Gelato's success is its 1-click Shopify integration, which enables Shopify sellers to manage product synchronization, order fulfillment, and inventory seamlessly. This integration process made Gelato especially popular among Shopify businesses focused on custom home decor, gifts, and apparel, with stand-out products like calendars, photo books, wall art, greeting cards, and customizable clothing options.

"Gelato's global production network combined with their eco-conscious approach is a game-changer," said a spokesperson for Expert Consumers. "Their high-quality products, paired with easy Shopify integration, allow e-commerce businesses to meet growing customer demands for both quality and sustainability."

Although additional shipping discounts are locked behind a Gelato+ subscription, Expert Consumers believes the enhanced value in speed, product quality, and environmental sustainability makes it a smart investment for Shopify sellers aiming to stand out in the market.

