

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service or APHIS said that the first H5N1 Avian flu case was detected in pigs in a farm located in Crook County in Oregon.



Earlier, a bird flu outbreak was detected in the farm, which has a mix of poultry and livestock, including pigs, goats, ducks, geese and guinea fowl.



Initially, three pigs tested positive for bird flu as the poultry and livestock shared water sources, housing, and equipment.



The infected pigs were euthanized. Later, the officials tested tissue samples from the animals in the state veterinarian lab.



The chickens also started showing signs of illness, prompting state officials to euthanize the farm animals to prevent the spread of the virus.



'This farm is a non-commercial operation, and the animals were not intended for the commercial food supply. There is no concern about the safety of the nation's pork supply as a result of this finding,' APHIS said.



The Oregon Department of Agriculture said that the farm is under quarantine.



'There is no evidence of infection in humans,' Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, ensured. 'There are no pending tests.'



