

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $14.736 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $22.956 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Apple Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.982 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $94.930 billion from $89.498 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $14.736 Bln. vs. $22.956 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $94.930 Bln vs. $89.498 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News