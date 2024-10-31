

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM):



Earnings: -$123.8 million in Q1 vs. -$31.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Atlassian Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $199.7 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.64 per share Revenue: $1.187 billion in Q1 vs. $977.8 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.233-$1.241 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News