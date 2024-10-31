

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT), Thursday reported funds from operations of $181.5 million or $1.65 a share compared to $191.2 million or $1.73 a share last year.



Core FFO stood at $188.1 million or $1.71 a share compared to $190.7 million or $1.73 a share in prior year.



Loss totaled $4.2 million or $0.04 a share versus profit of $47.9 million or $0.44 a share in previous year.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.37 a share for the period.



Revenues were $387.2 million for the period compared to $390.8 million in prior year.



Looking ahead, the company estimates FFO of $1.65 to $1.69 a share, and earnings of $0.34 to $0.38 a share for the fourth quarter.



Meanwhile, for the fiscal year 2024, Camden sees FFO of $6.67 to $6.71 a share, and earnings of $1.46 to $1.50 a share.



