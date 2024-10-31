

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $231 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $582 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $3.289 billion from $3.434 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



