

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $732.9 million or $0.70 per share, compared to $556.3 million or $0.55 per share last year.



Revenues were $964.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 6.7% compared to $904.3 million last year



Funds from Operations for the quarter were $732.9 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $556.3 million, or $0.55 per share last year.



Adjusted Funds from Operations was $593.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 8.4% compared to $547.6 million last year. AFFO per share was $0.57 for the quarter, an increase of 4.9% compared to $0.54 last year.



Looking forward to full year 2024, the company expects adjusted Funds From Operations of $2.25 to $2.26 per share, compared to prior estimate of $2.24 to $2.26 per share.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News