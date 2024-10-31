

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $92.6 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $76.1 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $159.7 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.331 billion from $1.397 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $92.6 Mln. vs. $76.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.331 Bln vs. $1.397 Bln last year.



