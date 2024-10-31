

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Friday see October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 2.3 percent on year, up marginally from 2.2 percent in September. Exports re called higher by an annual 6.1 percent, easing from 7.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.60 billion, down from $6.66 billion a month earlier.



Australia will provide September data for building approvals and home loans, plus Q3 figures for producer prices. Approvals are expected to add 1.9 percent on month after slumping 6.1 percent in August. Home loans rose 0.7 percent in August, while producer prices were up 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year in Q2.



Indonesia will release October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was down 0.12 percent on month and up 1.84 percent on year, while core CPI added an annual 2.09 percent.



Hong Kong will provide September figures for retail sales; in August, sales dropped 10.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will release September data for building permits; in August, permits were down 5.3 percent on month.



Finally, a number of the regional nations will see October results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News