

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $295 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $1.081 billion from $1.077 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 - $3.06



