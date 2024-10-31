Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on November 26, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time (being November 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (Canadian Pacific Standard Time). The AGM will be held in a virtual format, allowing shareholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the AGM online regardless of their geographic location.

DOCUMENT AVAILABILITY Online: Meeting Materials are available at GMG's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca as well as in the Investors Section of GMG's website at https://graphenemg.com/agm-materials/



Registered Shareholders: Those shareholders who hold shares in their name, can expect to receive the Meeting Materials from Computershare. As a Registered Shareholder, if you have not received your Meeting Materials by November 5, 2024, please contact Computershare directly.





Non-Registered Shareholders: Those shareholders who have their shares held by a brokerage firm or other intermediary, can expect to receive the Meeting Materials from their brokerage firm. As a Non-Registered Shareholder, if you have not received your Meeting Materials by November 5, 2024, please contact your broker directly.



ADVANCED VOTING Voting Options: Online: www.investorvote.com

Telephone: 1-866-732-VOTE (8683)

Mail: 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto ON M5J 1V6



Deadline: Voting instructions must be received by Computershare no later than 8:00 a.m. Brisbane Australian Eastern Standard Time on November 22, 2024, being 2:00 pm (Canadian Pacific Standard Time) on November 21, 2024.



ATTENDANCE Online Platform: Login online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-254-940-067

Meeting ID: 400-25-940-067, Password: graphene2024 (case sensitive)



It is recommended to login 15 minutes prior to the start time of the AGM.



Third Party Appointments: Third party appointments MUST be registered at www.computershare.com/graphene prior to the proxy cut-off date of November 22, 2024 in Australia and November 21, 2024 in North America. Failure to do so will result in the appointee not receiving login credentials.



Registered Shareholders: Will be provided a 15 digit control number provided on your form of proxy provided by Computershare.



Appointed Proxyholders: Once registered (as set out above), will be provided a username from Computershare via email.



Guests: Attendees who do not enter the 15-digit control number or the username provided by Computershare will only be allowed to register for the AGM as a "Guest".



VOTING AND QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM Advanced Questions: All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Meeting Materials by submitting them in advance to AGM24@graphenemg.com. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. GMG is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.



Registered and Appointed Proxyholders: Full details have been provided in the Meeting Materials. Shareholders are reminded that if you vote in advance of the Meeting, you are not required to vote again on the day of the Meeting.



Guests: Attendees who have registered for the AGM as a "Guest" will not have the ability to vote at the AGM or ask questions.



QUESTIONS REGARDING THE VIRTUAL AGM Still Have Questions? Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact AGM24@graphenemg.com.



About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

