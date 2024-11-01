

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danvers, Massachusetts-based R. Walters LLC, doing business as Elevation Foods, is recalling 1,668 units of mislabeled Hannaford Seafood Salad 12oz, citing the presence of undeclared soy, a known allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves Hannaford Seafood Salad 12oz with UPC 0 41268 25161 2 and use by dates of BB 11/13/2024 and BB 11/14/2024.



The product is sold only in Hannaford stores, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. The products were distributed between 10/25/24 to 10/29/24



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the printer of the labels for Hannaford Seafood Salad had provided Elevation Foods with labels that did not match the current product formulation. These labels were created for an upcoming formulation change and were shipped to Elevation Foods in error.



The company has been notified and the products have been removed from store shelves.



Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, Elevation Foods has not received any reports of consumer illness related to the impacted product so far.



Consumers who purchased the impacted product specified above should not consume the products and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Zelienople, Pennsylvania-based Con Yeager Spice Co. in mid-October called back Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits citing the possible presence of undeclared soy and wheat.



Further, Houston, Texas -based Pork Dynasty Inc. in September recalled around 469 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE fried pork skin products for undeclared soy. Dearborn, Michigan-based Dearborn Sausage Co. also called back around 1,944 pounds of RTE wiener products for the same concern.



