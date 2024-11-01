

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to grow 2.8 percent annually in October after rising 3.2 percent in September.



At 3.30 am ET, consumer prices and retail sales are due from Switzerland. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 0.8 percent in October.



At 5.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to publish UK final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data. The final PMI is seen at a 6-month low of 50.3, in line with flash estimate, and down from 51.5 in September.



