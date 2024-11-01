Each expansion unit adds another 13. 5 kWh of storage capacity to the original installation with a maximum of three such units connected to a single Powerwall. Now available in the US, the new product comes at a lower cost and slashes installation time by roughly half to 22 minutes. From ESS News Tesla has added a new product to its residential battery energy storage offering, making it possible for Powerwall 3 owners to expand their systems more affordably and effectively. Just like Powerwall 3, the DC expansion unit has an energy capacity of 13. 5 kWh. However, it does not integrate some expensive ...

