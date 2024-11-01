

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, on Friday recorded a rise in sales for the nine-month period, citing price leadership as well as its international expansion. In addition, the eyewear maker has reaffirmed its annual sales outlook.



For the first nine-month period of the year, the Group registered adjusted EBITDA of 379 million euros, higher than 336 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.



Sales increased to 1.69 billion euros from prior year's 1.50 billion euros. Of this, 5 percent was due to organic growth and 8 percent were contributed by the U.S. acquisitions.



Germany, Switzerland, and Austria increased their sales between 5 percent to 9 percent, while Spain and Poland grew significantly at 10 percent and 31 percent, respectively.



The Group's U.S. acquisitions contributed 127 million euros, higher than prior year's 9 million euros. On an as-if basis, the U.S. business grew 8 percent over last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group still expects sales of around 2.3 billion euros, including the consolidation of six months of Shopko Optical's results.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News