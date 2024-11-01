Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

November 1, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. EET

Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors decided in its meeting on October 23, 2024, that 14,823 series K shares will be converted into series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on November 1, 2024. Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,626,853 are series K shares and 32,809,875 are series A shares. Total votes attached to all shares is 105,346,935. Vaisala holds a total of 152,149 company's series A shares, which represent 0.46% of series A shares and 0.42% of all shares.

