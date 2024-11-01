Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
01.11.24
09:59 Uhr
44,400 Euro
+1,300
+3,02 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 09:35 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
November 1, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. EET

Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors decided in its meeting on October 23, 2024, that 14,823 series K shares will be converted into series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on November 1, 2024. Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 3,626,853 are series K shares and 32,809,875 are series A shares. Total votes attached to all shares is 105,346,935. Vaisala holds a total of 152,149 company's series A shares, which represent 0.46% of series A shares and 0.42% of all shares.

More information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com


