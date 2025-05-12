Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans and correction of the number of treasury shares held by the company

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans and correction of the number of treasury shares held by the company

A total of 8,942 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed on April 30, 2025, without consideration to the six key employees participating in the Matching Share Plan 2022-2026 and Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plans. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2025.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares was 117,040.

Additionally, the company corrects the information regarding the number of treasury shares held by the company mentioned in the release about the share repurchase, published on May 6, 2025. The correct number of series A treasury shares held by the company after the repurchase made on May 6, 2025, is 118,768.

Additional information

Niina Ala-Luopa

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com