Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:55
41,400 Euro
-0,84 % -0,350
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 08:34 Uhr
139 Leser
Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term Performance Share Plan

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
February 12, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term Performance Share Plan

Vaisala's Board of Directors has approved a new Performance Share Plan designed for the company's key employees. This long-term plan aims to align the objectives of Vaisala's shareholders and key employees in order to drive sustainable growth and the company's value in the long-term, as well as strengthen the key employees' commitment to the company.
The potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 will be based on the Total Shareholder Return of Vaisala's share (TSR), operating profit during the performance period, and a sustainability target.

The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028, in the event that maximum performance against all the performance criteria is achieved, correspond to the value of an aggregate 252,000 Vaisala series A shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. Approximately 70 key employees will be nominated for the plan, including members of Vaisala's Leadership Team.

Potential rewards under the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 will be paid partly in the company's shares and partly in cash in 2029. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards. According to the plan's terms and conditions, rewards will be paid to participants whose employment or service continues at the time of payment.

Vaisala's Board of Directors also requires, that the President and CEO and each member of the Vaisala Leadership Team retain their ownership of shares received under this plan until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least their annual gross base salary.

Additional information:
Timo Leskinen EVP, People and Corporate Affairs
Tel. +358 40 647 1842

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com


