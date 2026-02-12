Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term Performance Share Plan

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

February 12, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Board of Directors resolved on a long-term Performance Share Plan

Vaisala's Board of Directors has approved a new Performance Share Plan designed for the company's key employees. This long-term plan aims to align the objectives of Vaisala's shareholders and key employees in order to drive sustainable growth and the company's value in the long-term, as well as strengthen the key employees' commitment to the company.

The potential rewards from the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 will be based on the Total Shareholder Return of Vaisala's share (TSR), operating profit during the performance period, and a sustainability target.

The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028, in the event that maximum performance against all the performance criteria is achieved, correspond to the value of an aggregate 252,000 Vaisala series A shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash. Approximately 70 key employees will be nominated for the plan, including members of Vaisala's Leadership Team.

Potential rewards under the Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 will be paid partly in the company's shares and partly in cash in 2029. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards. According to the plan's terms and conditions, rewards will be paid to participants whose employment or service continues at the time of payment.

Vaisala's Board of Directors also requires, that the President and CEO and each member of the Vaisala Leadership Team retain their ownership of shares received under this plan until the value of their ownership in Vaisala corresponds to at least their annual gross base salary.

