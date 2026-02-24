Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 15:25
46,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
Vaisala Group: Vaisala has published Annual Report 2025

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
February 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published Annual Report 2025

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2025. Vaisala's Annual Report 2025 includes Board of Directors' Report, Consolidated and Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, and Remuneration Report. Board of Directors' Report includes Corporate Governance Statement and Sustainability statement. The Sustainability statement has been prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and Chapter 7 of the Finnish Accounting Act.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/annualreport and as an attachment to this release. The Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report included in the Annual Report are also available as separate documents on the company's website at vaisala.com/investors.

Vaisala has published its financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The primary Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the Notes to Financial Statements with XBRL block tags in accordance with the ESEF requirements. The ESEF report is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/investors and as an attachment to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Vaisala Corporation's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

More information
Niina Ala-Luopa, Head of Investor Relations
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com

Attachments

  • 743700RNDD7KU11HW873-2025-12-31-1-en
  • Vaisala-Annual-Report-2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
